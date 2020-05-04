May 4, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

TCG BDC (CGBD) Receives a Buy from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Richard Shane from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on TCG BDC (CGBDResearch Report), with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Shane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 69.8% success rate. Shane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Investment Corp, Capital One Financial, and TPG Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TCG BDC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.17.

The company has a one-year high of $15.57 and a one-year low of $4.31. Currently, TCG BDC has an average volume of 656.4K.

TCG BDC Inc a traded fund, invests in the US middle market companies with an EBITDA of $10 to $100 million. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. The fund invests primarily in first lien senior secured and second lien senior secured loans. It also considers mezzanine loans and equity co-investments.

