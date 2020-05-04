TC Energy (TRP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After UBS and J.P. Morgan gave TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Robert Kwan reiterated a Buy rating on TC Energy today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Fortis.

TC Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.31, representing an 11.8% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Tudor Pickering also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$71.00 price target.

Based on TC Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.26 billion and net profit of $1.15 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.9 billion and had a net profit of $1.13 billion.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines. The U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines segment manages the regulated natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas storage facilities, midstream, and other assets. The Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines invests on regulated natural gas pipelines in Mexico. The Liquids Pipelines handles investments on crude oil pipeline systems. The Power and Storage segment consists of power generation plants and non-regulated natural gas storage facilities. The company was founded on May 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.