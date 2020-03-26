Target (TGT) Receives a Buy from Nomura

In a report released today, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Target (TGT – Research Report), with a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 53.2% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Target is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $123.75, representing a 35.4% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Target’s market cap is currently $45.61B and has a P/E ratio of 15.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TGT in relation to earlier this year.

Target Corp. engages in owning and operating of general merchandise stores. It offers curated general merchandise and food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.