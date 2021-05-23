Target (TGT) Gets a Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

In a report issued on May 21, Greg Melich from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Target (TGT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $225.09, close to its 52-week high of $227.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Melich is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 62.5% success rate. Melich covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Academy Sports and Outdoors, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Target is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $238.35, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Target’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.2 billion and net profit of $2.1 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.62 billion and had a net profit of $284 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 132 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TGT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1902, Target Corp. is a Minnesota-based general merchandise retailer and has stores in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Its stores offer curated general merchandise and food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items.