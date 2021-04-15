Target (NYSE: TGT) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, the Exec. Officer of Target (TGT – Research Report), Michael Edward McNamara, sold shares of TGT for $6.42M.

Following Michael Edward McNamara’s last TGT Sell transaction on August 30, 2019, the stock climbed by 101.8%. In addition to Michael Edward McNamara, 3 other TGT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Target’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $28.34 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.38 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.4 billion and had a net profit of $834 million. The company has a one-year high of $207.38 and a one-year low of $100.50. TGT’s market cap is $103 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.70.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $209.62, reflecting a -1.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Target has been negative according to 130 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Founded in 1902, Target Corp. is a Minnesota-based general merchandise retailer and has stores in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Its stores offer curated general merchandise and food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items.