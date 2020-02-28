Target Hospitality (TH) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Target Hospitality (TH – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.66, close to its 52-week low of $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 58.0% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, General Finance, and XPO Logistics.

Target Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Target Hospitality’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $9.57 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $636.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TH in relation to earlier this year.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. Its services include catering, housekeeping and maintenance, recreation and leisure, fitness, security, and transportation. The company was founded in July 12, 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.