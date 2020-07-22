Target Hospitality (TH) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Hold rating on Target Hospitality (TH – Research Report) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.66, close to its 52-week low of $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -32.9% and a 19.3% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

Target Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.70 and a one-year low of $1.19. Currently, Target Hospitality has an average volume of 220.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TH in relation to earlier this year.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. Its services include catering, housekeeping and maintenance, recreation and leisure, fitness, security, and transportation. The company was founded in July 12, 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.