Tapestry (TPR) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Tapestry (TPR – Research Report), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 41.7% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Capri Holdings, and Ralph Lauren.

Tapestry has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.75, representing a -3.0% downside. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.55 and a one-year low of $18.54. Currently, Tapestry has an average volume of 3.62M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TPR in relation to earlier this year.

Tapestry, Inc. engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate.