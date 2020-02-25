Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM – Research Report), with a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.79, close to its 52-week high of $91.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.0% and a 50.3% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Tandem Diabetes Care has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.80, representing a 3.9% upside. In a report issued on February 12, Craig-Hallum also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $91.65 and a one-year low of $47.36. Currently, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average volume of 1.47M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.