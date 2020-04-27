Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM – Research Report), with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 69.5% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Boston Scientific.

Tandem Diabetes Care has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.89.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $91.66 and a one-year low of $43.69. Currently, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average volume of 1.49M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TNDM in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Dick Allen, a Director at TNDM sold 2,599 shares for a total of $204,853.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.