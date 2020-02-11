Talend SA (TLND) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on Talend SA (TLND – Research Report) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 65.9% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, New Relic, and Atlassian.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Talend SA with a $65.00 average price target.

Based on Talend SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.24 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.2 million.

Talend SA engages in the provision of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its products include data, cloud, application program interface, and application integration; data governance; talend data fabric; and free and open source. It offers technical support, consulting, and training services.