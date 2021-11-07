Talaris Therapeutics (TALS) Gets a Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

In a report issued on November 5, Joshua Schimmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Talaris Therapeutics (TALS – Research Report), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as 4D Molecular Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Talaris Therapeutics with a $28.00 average price target, which is a 72.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 1, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc is a late-clinical stage biotechnology company. It is developing transformative cell therapies with the potential to eliminate the burden of chronic immunosuppression for organ transplant recipients as well as induce durable remissions in patients with severe autoimmune and immune-mediated disorders.