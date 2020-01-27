TAL Education Group (TAL) Receives a Buy from Nomura

In a report issued on January 22, Jessie Xu from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on TAL Education Group (TAL – Research Report), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.68.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TAL Education Group with a $55.90 average price target, representing a 15.4% upside. In a report issued on January 8, Macquarie also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $56.60 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $56.93 and a one-year low of $29.45. Currently, TAL Education Group has an average volume of 2.71M.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students. The company was founded by Bang Xin Zhang and Yun Dong Cao on August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.