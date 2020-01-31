Take-Two (TTWO) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Buy rating on Take-Two (TTWO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $144.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.43, close to its 52-week high of $135.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 51.5% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Take-Two is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $136.85, implying a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Take-Two’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $71.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $180 million.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.