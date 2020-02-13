Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat maintained a Buy rating on Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 55.2% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Menlo Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Taiwan Liposome Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Based on Taiwan Liposome Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.72 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.94 million.

Taiwan Liposome Co., Ltd. engages in the authorized cooperative development of special medicine as well as new formulation and prescription drugs. Its products include pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology related drugs based on lipid drug delivery system. It also provides royalties and biotechnology services.