Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC) Gets a Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

In a report issued on May 31, Kristen Kluska from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Kluska is ranked #5963 out of 6657 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Taiwan Liposome Company.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Taiwan Liposome Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.97 million and GAAP net loss of $215 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.38 million and had a GAAP net loss of $307 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Taiwan Liposome Co., Ltd. engages in the authorized cooperative development of special medicine as well as new formulation and prescription drugs. The firm offers pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology related drugs based on lipid drug delivery system. It also provides royalties and biotechnology services. The company was founded by Chi Lung Hung on November 10, 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.