Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on September 22, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC – Research Report), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.60, close to its 52-week low of $33.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 51.2% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NextGen Healthcare, Change Healthcare, and Health Catalyst.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tabula Rasa HealthCare with a $62.22 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $69.72 and a one-year low of $33.04. Currently, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average volume of 351K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 101 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TRHC in relation to earlier this year.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development of pharmaceutical software that optimizes medication regimens. It offers cloud-based applications, such as EireneRx and MedWise Advisor. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton and Orsula V. Knowlton in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.