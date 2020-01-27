Synovus (SNV) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Steven Duong maintained a Hold rating on Synovus (SNV – Research Report) on January 24 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 53.8% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Valley National Bancorp, and First Commonwealth.

Synovus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.20.

Synovus’ market cap is currently $5.37B and has a P/E ratio of 10.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.25.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.