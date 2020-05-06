Synovus (SNV) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Synovus (SNV – Research Report), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 44.2% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Synovus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.83, representing a 38.4% upside. In a report issued on April 27, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Synovus’ market cap is currently $2.83B and has a P/E ratio of 6.70.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SNV in relation to earlier this year.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Columbus, GA.