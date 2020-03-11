Syneos Health (SYNH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After KeyBanc and Robert W. Baird gave Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Credit Suisse. Analyst Erin Wright maintained a Buy rating on Syneos Health today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 61.3% success rate. Wright covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Medpace Holdings, and Fulgent Genetics.

Syneos Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.38.

Syneos Health’s market cap is currently $6.25B and has a P/E ratio of 48.24. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.05.

Syneos Health, Inc. provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions.