Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.38.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 51.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Syndax Pharmaceuticals with a $12.50 average price target.

Based on Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.83 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.84 million.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its products include candidate and entinostat. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.