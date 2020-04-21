Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.24.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 49.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.40.

Based on Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $379K and GAAP net loss of $14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $379K and had a GAAP net loss of $18.84 million.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its products include candidate and entinostat. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.