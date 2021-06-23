June 23, 2021   Uncategorized   No comments

Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Receives a Buy from Roth Capital

By George MacDonald

In a report issued on May 11, Richard Baldry from Roth Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.43, close to its 52-week low of $2.35.

Synchronoss Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.30, representing a 195.5% upside. In a report issued on May 10, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Baldry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 69.9% success rate. Baldry covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rimini Street, Salesforce, and Five9.

The company has a one-year high of $6.59 and a one-year low of $2.35. Currently, Synchronoss Technologies has an average volume of 444.2K.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions It offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer, and out-of-box experience; advance messaging and email suite; journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, and activation; internet-of-things, and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in December 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

