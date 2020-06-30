Synacor (SYNC) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Hold rating to Synacor (SYNC – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 62.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, Nielsen Holdings, and World Wrestling.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synacor is a Hold with an average price target of $1.65.

The company has a one-year high of $1.85 and a one-year low of $0.79. Currently, Synacor has an average volume of 124.2K.

Synacor, Inc. engages in the development of technology based services. It enables customers to use technology platforms and services to scale businesses and extend subscriber relationships. The firm operates through the Unites States and International geographical segments. Its products include managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. The company was founded by George G. Chamoun and Douglas S. Fish in January 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.