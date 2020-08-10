Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Gets a Hold Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 53.6% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, HealthStream, and Virtusa.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sykes Enterprises with a $36.67 average price target.

Sykes Enterprises’ market cap is currently $1.34B and has a P/E ratio of 17.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SYKE in relation to earlier this year.

Sykes Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing. The EMEA segment covers outsourced customer engagement solutions and fulfillment services. The Other segment represents other items such as corporate and other costs, other income and expense, and income taxes. The company was founded by John H. Sykes in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.