SWK Holdings (SWKH) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on SWK Holdings (SWKH – Research Report), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 56.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SWK Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00, implying a 51.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SWK Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.65 million and net profit of $4.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.35 million and had a net profit of $4.16 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.