Swiss Re (SSREY) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Commerzbank

Commerzbank analyst Commerzbank downgraded Swiss Re (SSREY – Research Report) to Hold yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.76.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Swiss Re.

Swiss Re’s market cap is currently $25.15B and has a P/E ratio of -29.70.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty. The Life and Health segment includes property and casualty; and life and health sub-segments. The Corporate Solutions segment offers innovative insurance capacity to mid-sized and large multinational corporations across the globe. The Life Capital segment encompasses the closed and open life and health insurance books, as well as the ReAssure business and the primary life and health insurance business comprising elipsLife and iptiQ. The Group Items segment represents the administrative expenses of the corporate center functions that are not recharged to the operating segments. The company was founded on December 19, 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.