Swiss Re AG (SSREF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and UBS gave Swiss Re AG (Other OTC: SSREF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Berenberg Bank. Analyst Kathy Fear maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG today and set a price target of CHF99.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.40.

Swiss Re AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.10, which is an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $118.20 and a one-year low of $54.09. Currently, Swiss Re AG has an average volume of 597.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.