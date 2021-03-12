Swiss Re AG (SSREF) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Ivan Bokhmat maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREF – Research Report) today and set a price target of CHF94.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.35, equals to its 52-week high of $98.35.

Bokhmat has an average return of 2.7% when recommending Swiss Re AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Bokhmat is ranked #1877 out of 7372 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Swiss Re AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.38, implying a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, HSBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF102.00 price target.

Swiss Re AG’s market cap is currently $27.43B and has a P/E ratio of -21.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.13.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.