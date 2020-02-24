S&W Seed Company (SANW) Receives a Buy from National Securities Corp

National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve reiterated a Buy rating on S&W Seed Company (SANW – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 49.2% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, AgroFresh Solutions, and Yield10 Bioscience.

Currently, the analyst consensus on S&W Seed Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.50, which is an 116.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.60 price target.

Based on S&W Seed Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.66 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.77 million.

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.