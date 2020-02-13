S&W Seed Company (SANW) Gets a Buy Rating from National Securities Corp

National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve reiterated a Buy rating on S&W Seed Company (SANW – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 48.7% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, AgroFresh Solutions, and Yield10 Bioscience.

Currently, the analyst consensus on S&W Seed Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.30, a 123.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.60 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.20 and a one-year low of $1.91. Currently, S&W Seed Company has an average volume of 18.63K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.