Sutro Biopharma (STRO) Gets a Buy Rating from JMP Securities

In a report issued on May 24, Reni Benjamin from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Sutro Biopharma (STRO – Research Report), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.92.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sutro Biopharma with a $30.67 average price target, representing a 51.9% upside. In a report issued on June 18, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Sutro Biopharma’s market cap is currently $918.6M and has a P/E ratio of -17.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.99.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. Its products technologies include XpressCF, anti-body drug conjugates, bispecifics & engineered antibodies and cGMP facility. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja in June 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.