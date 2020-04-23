Susquehanna Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Xilinx (XLNX)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Xilinx (XLNX – Research Report), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $90.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 61.4% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xilinx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $93.47, implying a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Xilinx’s market cap is currently $22.54B and has a P/E ratio of 25.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.86.

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.