Susquehanna Remains a Sell on Taiwan Semi (TSM)

In a report issued on January 14, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna maintained a Sell rating on Taiwan Semi (TSM – Research Report), with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $130.64, close to its 52-week high of $136.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 56.8% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Taiwan Semi with a $111.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $136.13 and a one-year low of $42.70. Currently, Taiwan Semi has an average volume of 9.13M.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.