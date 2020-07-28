Susquehanna Remains a Hold on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Hold rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS – Research Report) on July 20 and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.69, close to its 52-week high of $139.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 69.0% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Skyworks Solutions with a $143.90 average price target, implying a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Based on Skyworks Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $766 million and net profit of $181 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $767 million and had a net profit of $144 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWKS in relation to earlier this year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.