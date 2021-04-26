Susquehanna Reiterates Their Hold Rating on ASML Holding (ASML)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Hold rating on ASML Holding (ASML – Research Report) on April 21. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $670.91, close to its 52-week high of $671.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 56.8% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

ASML Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $732.00.

The company has a one-year high of $671.28 and a one-year low of $275.96. Currently, ASML Holding has an average volume of 988.6K.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands.