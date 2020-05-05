Susquehanna Reiterates Buy on International Game Technology Shares, Sees 107% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report published on 3/27, Susquehanna analyst Joseph Stauff reiterated a Buy rating on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)with a price target of $15, which represents a potential upside of 107% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Joseph Stauff has a yearly average return of 29.1% and a 66.7% success rate. Stauff has a -10.0% average return when recommending IGT, and is ranked #838 out of 6520 analysts.

Out of the 5 analysts polled by TipRanks, 3 rate International Game Technology stock a Hold, while 2 rate the stock a Buy. With a return potential of 110.9%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $15.25.