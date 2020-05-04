Susquehanna Reiterates a Buy Rating on Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Super Micro Computer (SMCI – Research Report), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 45.8% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Super Micro Computer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.00.

The company has a one-year high of $30.00 and a one-year low of $15.77. Currently, Super Micro Computer has an average volume of 332.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SMCI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. manufactures servers and other computer products. The firm’s products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack, and server management. The company was founded by Charles Liang, Yih-Shyan Liaw and Chiu-Chu Liu Liang in September 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.