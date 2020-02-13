Susquehanna Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Steven Madden (SHOO)

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Steven Madden (SHOO – Research Report), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 54.6% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Steven Madden is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.67, which is a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, B.Riley FBR also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Steven Madden’s market cap is currently $3.24B and has a P/E ratio of 23.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHOO in relation to earlier this year.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.