Susquehanna Keeps Their Buy Rating on Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Super Micro Computer (SMCI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.66, close to its 52-week high of $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 51.1% success rate. Hosseini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Super Micro Computer with a $37.00 average price target.

Based on Super Micro Computer’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $26.35 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $18.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SMCI in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai, a Director at SMCI bought 5,000 shares for a total of $63,400.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. manufactures servers and other computer products. The firm’s products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack, and server management.