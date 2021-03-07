SuRo Capital (SSSS) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on SuRo Capital (SSSS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 64.9% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Oportun Financial, and Western Union.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SuRo Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.75.

SuRo Capital’s market cap is currently $250.1M and has a P/E ratio of 20.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.01.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp is a non-diversified closed-ended fund company. The fund invests in public and private companies located in the US and Non-US. It targets companies operating in the fields of social media, mobile computing and apps, cloud computing, software services, green technology, and education technology. It makes minority investments and provides financing for later-stage capital requirements.