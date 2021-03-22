March 22, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Surface Oncology (SURF) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

By Carrie Williams

Robert W. Baird analyst Colleen M. Kusy reiterated a Buy rating on Surface Oncology (SURFResearch Report) on March 9 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.50.

Kusy has an average return of 13.2% when recommending Surface Oncology.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy is ranked #4934 out of 7402 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Surface Oncology with a $16.25 average price target, implying an 83.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.40 and a one-year low of $1.53. Currently, Surface Oncology has an average volume of 1.72M.

Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

