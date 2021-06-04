Surface Oncology (SURF) Receives a Buy from JonesTrading

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Surface Oncology (SURF – Research Report) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.0% and a 49.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Surface Oncology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.40 and a one-year low of $3.82. Currently, Surface Oncology has an average volume of 1.61M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.