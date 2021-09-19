September 19, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Surface Oncology (SURF) Receives a Buy from BTIG

By Jason Carr

In a report issued on September 17, Justin Zelin from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Surface Oncology (SURFResearch Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.6% and a 53.1% success rate. Zelin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Poseida Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, and Legend Biotech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Surface Oncology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.60, which is a 143.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Surface Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $515K and GAAP net loss of $18.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.81 million.

Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

