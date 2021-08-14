Super League Gaming (SLGG) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Super League Gaming (SLGG – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 97.0% and a 63.6% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Super League Gaming with a $7.00 average price target, implying a 78.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Super League Gaming’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $788K and GAAP net loss of $4.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $243K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.13 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SLGG in relation to earlier this year.

Super League Gaming, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming. The company was founded by John Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.