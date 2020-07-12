SunTrust Robinson Thinks Matinas BioPharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 14, Gregg Gilbert from SunTrust Robinson reiterated a Buy rating on Matinas BioPharma (NYSE MKT: MTNB), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Saturday at $0.71, close to its 52-week low of $0.49.

Matinas BioPharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.94, a 314.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilbert has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.0% and a 39.4% success rate. Gilbert covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Coherus Biosciences, and Aerie Pharma.

Based on Matinas BioPharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.05 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MTNB in relation to earlier this year.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable. Its anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, delivers broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B; and is being developed to prevent invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company was founded in May 2013 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.