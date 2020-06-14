SunTrust Robinson Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ)

Uncategorized

SunTrust Robinson analyst Michael Young reiterated a Buy rating on Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ: UMPQ) on May 20 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.75.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Umpqua Holdings with a $13.67 average price target, implying a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Stephens also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 54.2% success rate. Young covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Independent Bank Group, Associated Banc-Corp, and Live Oak Bancshares.

Based on Umpqua Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $259 million and GAAP net loss of $1.85 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $283 million and had a net profit of $74.03 million.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking & financial services. The company operates through followings segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Commercial Bank Segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to small businesses, middle market and larger commercial customers and includes the operations of Financial Pacific Leasing Inc., a commercial leasing company. The Wealth Management Segment consists of the operations of Umpqua Investments, which offers a full range of retail brokerage and investment advisory services and products to its clients who consist primarily of individual investors, and Umpqua private bank, which serves high net worth individuals with liquid investable assets and provides customized financial solutions and offerings. The Retail Bank Segment includes retail lending and deposit services for customers served through the Bank’s store network. The Home Lending Segment operates as a division of the Bank, originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers loans, checking, overdraft services, debit cards, online banking and credit cards. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.