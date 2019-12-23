December 23, 2019   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

SunTrust Robinson Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Match Group (MTCH)

By Austin Angelo

In a report issued on December 19, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Match Group (MTCHResearch Report), with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 75.0% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Match Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.53, representing a 13.8% upside. In a report issued on December 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Match Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $151 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $131 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Match Group, Inc. engages in providing dating products. Its brands include: Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. It operates through the following segments: Dating and Non-Dating. The Dating segment provides dating products.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019