SunTrust Robinson Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Microchip (MCHP)

SunTrust Robinson analyst William Stein maintained a Buy rating on Microchip (MCHP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $108.81, close to its 52-week high of $109.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Stein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 67.7% success rate. Stein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Monolithic Power, and TTM Technologies.

Microchip has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.92, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Microchip’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $109 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $49.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCHP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments.