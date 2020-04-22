SunTrust Robinson Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Health Catalyst (HCAT)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Sandy Draper maintained a Buy rating on Health Catalyst (HCAT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Draper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 67.8% success rate. Draper covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Veeva Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Health Catalyst is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.20, implying a 45.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $49.85 and a one-year low of $17.48. Currently, Health Catalyst has an average volume of 713.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.